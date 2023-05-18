Show You Care
Street closures announced for Blues Night in the Park event in Cedar Rapids

A demonstration is planned for Saturday at Green Square in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city leaders announced street closures in the downtown area for Friday’s Blues Night in the Park event.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Greene Square, located on 5th Street SE, across from the Downtown Public Library.

The following streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Friday:

  • 3rd Avenue SE from 2nd Street to 6th Street
  • 4th Avenue SE from 3rd Street to 6th Street
  • 3rd Street SE from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue
  • 5th Street SE from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

These streets will be under temporary no parking enforcement from 8 a.m. Friday to midnight, with the streets being considered a “tow away zone.”

It will be the inaugural Blues Night in the Park event. It’ll cost $5 to enter. Organizers said people should bring their own chairs.

The event will feature headliners Kevin B.F Burt and the Keeshea Pratt Band, along with opening acts Mathias Lattin and Ken Valdez.

