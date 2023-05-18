Street closures announced for Blues Night in the Park event in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city leaders announced street closures in the downtown area for Friday’s Blues Night in the Park event.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Greene Square, located on 5th Street SE, across from the Downtown Public Library.

The following streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Friday:

3rd Avenue SE from 2nd Street to 6th Street

4th Avenue SE from 3rd Street to 6th Street

3rd Street SE from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue

5th Street SE from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

These streets will be under temporary no parking enforcement from 8 a.m. Friday to midnight, with the streets being considered a “tow away zone.”

It will be the inaugural Blues Night in the Park event. It’ll cost $5 to enter. Organizers said people should bring their own chairs.

The event will feature headliners Kevin B.F Burt and the Keeshea Pratt Band, along with opening acts Mathias Lattin and Ken Valdez.

