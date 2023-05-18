Show You Care
Second arrest made in downtown Iowa City parking ramp shooting

Police said 22-year-old Marquel Poole, of West Des Moines, was arrested and faces one count of control of a firearm by a felon.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting last Saturday at the Clock Tower Parking Ramp in Iowa City.

In a press release, police said 22-year-old Marquel Poole, of West Des Moines, was arrested and faces one count of control of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the shooting happened at the Clock Tower Parking Ramp at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street. Officers in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded at about 11:45 p.m.

First responders said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk next to the parking ramp on the Iowa Avenue side. The victim was taken to the hospital.

In a criminal complaint, police said video surveillance shows Poole with a firearm, which he then gave to another person, who used it to shoot someone.

On Tuesday, police arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to the shooting.

In a criminal complaint, police said Voudhivong took the gun from someone else and shot the victim multiple times, before fleeing the area and changing clothes in an attempt to disguise his identity. A building in the area of the shooting sustained an estimated $500 in damage from casings hitting windows.

Voudhivong faces charges of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Reckless Use of a Firearm, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, Fourth Degree Criminal Mischief and Assault While Participating in a Felony.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

