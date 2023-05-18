Show You Care
Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls asks for donation amid increased requests for food

“Normally we don’t serve over 1,000 noon meals until June,” says Grace Fee, Social Ministries Director. “This year we crossed the 1,000-meal threshold in March, and it appears that number will continue to rise throughout the coming months.”(Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is asking for donations as it sees an increase in people requesting food assistance.

The Salvation Army said it is seeing an increase in homeless people in need of food that doesn’t require refrigeration or cooking facilities. That’s in addition to families and individuals accessing the Salvation Army’s Monday/Wednesday/Friday noon meal and Thursday Perishable Goods Pantry.

“Normally we don’t serve over 1,000 noon meals until June,” says Grace Fee, Social Ministries Director. “This year we crossed the 1,000-meal threshold in March, and it appears that number will continue to rise throughout the coming months.”

To help provide for people in need, the Salvation Army is asking for donations of the following items:

  • Bottled Water
  • Bottled Juice (plastic bottles)
  • Protein Bars
  • Granola Bars
  • Canned meat (tuna or chicken)
  • Canned soups
  • Canned pasta
  • Apples
  • Oranges

Canned items must have a pop-top, not requiring a can opener. All items must not require cooking or refrigeration, and must be within their expiration date.

Donations can be dropped off at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo, online at sawaterloo.org, or mailed to PO Box 867, Waterloo, IA, 50704.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

