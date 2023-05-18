Show You Care
Rain returns to the forecast tonight

After several dry days, rain is back in the forecast tonight.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After several dry days, rain is back in the forecast tonight.

Today could still feature a hazy looking sky with wildfire smoke still filtering in from Canada.

Look for clouds to increase today ahead of our next chance for rain and a few thunderstorms along a passing cold front. A few spotty showers could begin in our northwestern zone as early as this evening with most of the rain occurring overnight. A few lingering showers early Friday will quickly come to an end with mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the day. Temperatures will cool to the upper 60s and low 70s Friday and Saturday.

Dry weather is expected beyond this with mostly sunny skies over the weekend and into next week. Temperatures warm through the 70s and into the low to mid 80s during this time.

