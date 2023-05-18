‘Our children have seen people killed in their yard:’ Waterloo residents look for solutions to gun violence

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday, about thirty members of the Waterloo community gathered in the Freedom Center at the Jubilee United Methodist Church to brainstorm how to end the gun violence they say is robbing them of their loved ones.

Marlene Buss was one of those at the meeting. She shared the pain she still feels after her son was killed in 2021.

“How do I get my kids to respect authority when there is no justice?” she said.

According to police statistics, gun violence has risen in Waterloo. Weapons violations were at 177 in 2018, but in the past two years, that number’s been more than 230. Also, in 2022, the number of murders was the highest it’s been in four years.

Everyone at Wednesday night’s meeting agreed the focus needs to be on young people in the area.

“One of the things we heard in our last forum was the desire for more summer activities for young folks,” said Jonathan Grieder, Waterloo City Council member.

However, another city council member didn’t think activities would be enough. Belinda Creighton-Smith said “wrap-around services” needed to be added to activities that keep young people off the streets.

“We need solutions on multiple fronts,” said Creighton-Smith, adding that the community had to approach gun violence “holistically.”

“Nothing stops a bullet like a job,” said another attendee.

There will be a third forum, after which the Safe Neighborhoods Committee, which hosted the forum, will make recommendations to City Council on what actions to take.

