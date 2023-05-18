One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after a garage caught fire in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.

Firefighters said the single-story garage fire in the area of 19th Avenue and Hamilton Street Southwest started before 8 a.m.

Multiple fire trucks, from multiple stations, responded to the fire.

Officials said crews were hindered by the large number of items inside the garage.

Firefighters did not say how the fire started.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.