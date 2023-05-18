“It’s not something that we wanted to do” - Upper Iowa University cuts 37 positions

FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Upper Iowa University is cutting staff and closing seven of its regional education centers. Those closures don’t include their main campus in Fayette. Upper Iowa opened in 1857.

22 jobs cut are at the main campus in Fayette. Vice President for external affairs Andrew Wenthe said recent changes in higher education led to the cuts. He said increased costs and fewer students is impacting operations. Upper Iowa officials said there are 300 fewer students are enrolled this year compared to the nearly 55-hundred students last year.

“Sometimes you do have to look at who you’re serving, where you’re serving, who you’re serving and how you can serve them best,” said Wenthe.

Cuts were made across the board, including many office positions, and seven sports programs. Kathy Wenthold with the Fayette admissions office said it’s a tough time for higher education.

“We’ve been no different than anybody else in that but I actually run the enrollment numbers every week and I’ve really seen a stabilization in especially the last 4 to 6 months,” said Wenthold.

Moving forward, Upper Iowa plans to launch women’s wrestling in Fall 2024. The university said they’re already seeing interest in the program.

Upper Iowa is trying to recruit students from Iowa Wesleyan University. Hundreds of students need to continue their education somewhere else, as the college in Mount Pleasant officially shuts down for good at the end of this month. It’s one of the oldest colleges in the state, operating for more than 180 years. Once it’s closed, the Department of Agriculture will take possession of the school and its buildings.

