Cooler change moves in behind some rain.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front slides across the state tonight bringing showers and isolated storm chances.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Overall, the best chance happens overnight and should end early on Friday morning.

There is the potential for some of the wildfire smoke to make it to the surface on Friday morning, affecting air quality for at least a few hours.

Behind this system, a northwest wind cools us down for the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend. Look for highs in the 60s on Friday and 70s on Saturday. Next week moves us toward Memorial Day Weekend and the trend is for warmer conditions with the middle 80s becoming common. Have a great night!

