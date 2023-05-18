Construction underway on new Cedar Rapids skate park

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews are working on the new skate park at Riverside Park.

The new park is being built about 50 feet away from the old skate park that was closed last year to make room for a large detention basin that’s part of the city’s flood control system.

The city said it will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.

It’s expected to open later this summer. For more information on the new skate park, click here.

Before the old skate park closed last year, Eduskate hosted one final competition.

The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground. (City of Cedar Rapids)

The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground. (City of Cedar Rapids)

The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground. (City of Cedar Rapids)

The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground. (City of Cedar Rapids)

The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground. (City of Cedar Rapids)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.