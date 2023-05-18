Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Construction underway on new Cedar Rapids skate park

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews are working on the new skate park at Riverside Park.

The new park is being built about 50 feet away from the old skate park that was closed last year to make room for a large detention basin that’s part of the city’s flood control system.

The city said it will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.

It’s expected to open later this summer. For more information on the new skate park, click here.

Before the old skate park closed last year, Eduskate hosted one final competition.

The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.
The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.(City of Cedar Rapids)
The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.
The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.(City of Cedar Rapids)
The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.
The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.(City of Cedar Rapids)
The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.
The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.(City of Cedar Rapids)
The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.
The city said the skate park will be closer to C Street SW, and it will include a new playground.(City of Cedar Rapids)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Cedar Rapids Police identify victims in Sunday’s deadly traffic accident
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
The new pay system will impact 14-thousand rural mail carriers nationwide with two-thirds of...
Johnson Co. rural mail carrier says new pay system cuts salary by thousands
A Cedar Rapids motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening-injuries after a...
Cedar Rapids motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Linn County

Latest News

Animal Rescue teams from Iowa and Missouri say they removed 34 dogs from a northern Missouri...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa helps remove 34 dogs from Missouri breeding operation
“Normally we don’t serve over 1,000 noon meals until June,” says Grace Fee, Social Ministries...
Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls asks for donation amid increased requests for food
Iowa City Police have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting downtown last weekend.
Second arrest made in downtown Iowa City parking ramp shooting
Tory Meiborg from Savant Wealth Management joins us to talk about savings options.
Local financial expert gives advice on savings options