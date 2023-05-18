Show You Care
Chance for scattered showers and storms begins later on Thursday

Expect hazy skies again today, with a chance for showers and storms developing late.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system is on the way from the northwest, bringing a variety of effects to eastern Iowa.

For most of Thursday, expect a decent amount of sunshine (albeit filtered by upper-level wildfire smoke) and a southerly breeze. The combination of those two factors will help push our highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of a cold front set to move into the northwest zone of the viewing area later this afternoon.

As it does, expect scattered showers and storms to develop along it during the peak heating of the day. Severe weather is fairly unlikely with this activity, but don’t be surprised if a few storms have small hail or heavy downpours. This threat looks likely to begin around 3:00 p.m. in our northwest, slowly spreading to the southeast over the next few hours to follow. Shower activity may generally increase overnight, though it will still remain relatively light throughout.

Rainfall exits early on Friday, probably around daybreak, with total amounts of 0.25″ or less for the vast majority of us. Northwest winds kick in behind the cold front on Friday at a fairly brisk pace. This will work against a decent amount of sunshine, keeping highs down into the mid to upper 60s.

One thing to watch as the cold front passes by and some sinking motion behind it works in is our air quality. We’ll still have a fair amount of smoke up above us, and as air subsides behind the front, some of it could make it down to the surface. There’s some suggestion of this possibility in computer models that monitor this kind of thing, and we’ve seen it observationally to our northwest as the front passes. If you have a condition that makes you especially sensitive to particulates in the air, you may have some issues tomorrow morning for at least a few hours. We may also notice a slightly smoky smell to the air, like a nearby campfire.

For the weekend, conditions look really excellent. Temperatures will be in the 70s during the afternoon, there will be a lot of sunshine, and relatively dry air will be in place. A great time to get outdoors, or attend any one of the several local events taking place.

Into next week, highs will be much warmer by the middle of it, with readings in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. At this point, we’re keeping it dry throughout, too.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

