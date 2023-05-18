Center Point-Urbana student wins nation-wide poster contest for cyber security awareness

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit called Center for Internet Security invited young artists to create a piece that combines art and cybersecurity. It was part of a contest reaching across the country. And a Center Point - Urbana student won.

Livian Crawford has always had a passion for computer science and art. This contest offered the opportunity to combine the two.

“I think that art and computer science can really be a great combination when it comes to making things in all types of entertainment and more,” said Crawford.

Entries came in from all over the country. Livian’s was one among just 10 winners.

“I went with kind of a horror element, but a sad reality,” Crawford said describing her winning poster. “If you give that type of information to - private, personal information like your address - that is something could happen and sadly has happened to even younger generations.”

The annual contest is a way to teach students in age-appropriate ways about the dangers lurking online and how they can protect themselves. A lesson not only the organization teaches, but CPU as well.

“Our younger population is looking at the internet and a lot of the functionality. They’ve grown up with it and they use it more and more in their day to day applications in communicating with each other and in carrying out their business,” said CIS Senior VP, Carlos Kizzee.

“Before we even get into the coding that the kids want, we spend a whole chapter or two on cyber security and how to stay safe on the internet,” said CPU Computer Science Teacher, Ashley Schmitt.

Which is why Livian was proud to show that knowledge, and talent, with the youngest of internet users.

“You don’t want to make it easier for people to gain your information because that is your livelihood.”

