Cedar Rapids motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Linn County
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening-injuries after a crash southwest of Center Point Wednesday night.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Lewis Access Road near Lewis Bottoms Road.
The 51-year-old motorcyclist went off the road while on a curve, landing in a ditch.
The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
