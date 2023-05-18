Cedar Rapids motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Linn County

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening-injuries after a crash southwest of Center Point Wednesday night.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Lewis Access Road near Lewis Bottoms Road.

The 51-year-old motorcyclist went off the road while on a curve, landing in a ditch.

The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

