Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Animal Rescue League of Iowa helps remove 34 dogs from Missouri breeding operation

Animal Rescue teams from Iowa and Missouri say they removed 34 dogs from a northern Missouri...
Animal Rescue teams from Iowa and Missouri say they removed 34 dogs from a northern Missouri breeding operation this week.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Animal Rescue teams from Iowa and Missouri say they removed 34 dogs from a northern Missouri breeding operation this week.

In a press release on Thursday, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it worked with Wayside Waifs in Kansas City.

The operation voluntarily surrendered American Eskimo, Golden Retriever, and Labrador Retriever dogs of all ages.

The dogs will need vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries, and some will even need eye and dental surgeries before they will be ready for adoption, the ARL said.

“These dogs are arriving at a time when animal shelters across the country are seeing a record high number of dogs in their care and the ARL and Wayside Waifs are no exception,” said Tom Colvin, ARL CEO.

Both the ARL and Wayside Waifs say they plan to reduce the adoption fees for dogs already in their shelters to help make room for the new arrivals.

The removal of the dogs from the Missouri operation comes just after the Humane Society released its “Horrible Hundred” report listing problematic puppy breeders across the country.

Missouri led the nation with 31 problematic dog breeders. Iowa was tied for second with Ohio, with 13.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Cedar Rapids Police identify victims in Sunday’s deadly traffic accident
Police say the woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer.
Employee found dead inside Arby’s freezer identified
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
The new pay system will impact 14-thousand rural mail carriers nationwide with two-thirds of...
Johnson Co. rural mail carrier says new pay system cuts salary by thousands
A Cedar Rapids motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening-injuries after a...
Cedar Rapids motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Linn County

Latest News

“Normally we don’t serve over 1,000 noon meals until June,” says Grace Fee, Social Ministries...
Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls asks for donation amid increased requests for food
Iowa City Police have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting downtown last weekend.
Second arrest made in downtown Iowa City parking ramp shooting
Tory Meiborg from Savant Wealth Management joins us to talk about savings options.
Local financial expert gives advice on savings options
A Cedar Rapids woman died after a fire broke out in a garage this morning.
Woman dies after Cedar Rapids garage fire