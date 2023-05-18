Show You Care
Anamosa’s 3-2 golden goal win sends the Raiders to the regional semifinals

JJ Christensen buried the golden goal winner off the assist from Chloe Breitbach.
By Jack Lido and Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Anamosa fans went home happy after a thrilling regional quarterfinal Raider win.

The home team took down West Liberty 3-2. After the two teams traded a two goals each, they needed an extra session.

JJ Christensen buried the golden goal winner off the assist from Chloe Breitbach.

Anamosa will take on Regina in the regional semis on Tuesday.

