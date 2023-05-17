Show You Care
‘We’re so thankful:’ Community raises funds to replace nonprofit’s stolen tools

A non-profit in Johnson County is thanking its community for a "miracle" donation after someone...
A non-profit in Johnson County is thanking its community for a "miracle" donation after someone stole some of its equipment earlier this month.(KCRG)
By Grace Vance
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “It’s sad, it’s really sad,” Jeremy Richardson, the Vice President of the Johnson County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Sleep, said.

That is what Richardson had to say after someone stole some equipment from the nonprofit on May 6.

“It’s disheartening,” Richardson said.

The nonprofit provides beds for children in need.

“We essentially through community funds and in different fundraisers or businesses raise money to build these beds,” Richardson said. “One of the most enjoyable things is we’ll get together with companies that will sponsor a build day.”

His team was preparing for a build day when they saw some things were missing from their trailer.

“I noticed that one of our latches was undone, which is odd and then noticed that one of our other doors, it’s never opened, was open,” Richardson said.

He says someone stole at least 2 thousand dollars worth of drills, saws and sanders. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve taken 51 theft reports so far this year, which is averaging lower compared to last year.

But just days after the theft — another non-profit stepped in.

“As soon as we saw that they had theft, we want to jump in and help,” Nick Dusil, President of Iowa Giving Crew, said.

Dusil said Scott Timp and MJ Electric donated to replace all the stolen tools. His team delivered them Saturday — just one week after the theft.

“It’s so cool to see the somebody like Scott just rise to the occasion, MJ Electric supply the tools, and it’s just awesome to see,” Dusil said. “We brought our kiddos along and got some pictures and they helped unload the truck and everything.”

Richardson is thankful for what he calls a “selfless” donation.

“It was so huge because it just sped up how quickly we’re actually able to get back to doing what it is that we want to do,” Richardson said. “And that’s making an impact in the local community here in Johnson County.”

