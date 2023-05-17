Show You Care
Upper Iowa University to cut 37 positions, close 7 regional education centers

Upper Iowa University is cutting 37 positions and closing seven of its regional education centers.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Upper Iowa University is cutting 37 positions and closing seven of its regional education centers, according to the Gazette.

Layoffs will impact the main campus in Fayette, and one location in Illinois and six sites in Wisconsin will be closing.

University leaders cited dropping enrollment and shifting student needs.

