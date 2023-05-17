Sunshine with a milky appearance due to upper-level smoke

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect quite pleasant conditions today, with a lot of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

A backdoor cold front moved from east to west across the state overnight, carrying a slightly cooler and drier air mass with. Thus, clouds will be hard to come by, and temperatures will be a little bit cooler than yesterday. Still, it will feel plenty warm. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s, with the warmest readings in the west.

The sky will likely appear somewhat milky despite a generally clear sky due to upper-level wildfire smoke that will be present. This is coming from fires in western Canada, getting wrapped up in the mid- to upper-level flow and getting dragged into the region by the aforementioned cold front. This will likely stick around through Friday, when a separate cold front pushes through and starts to change our air mass yet again. There’s a small chance that front could pull down some of that smoke closer to the surface, so it’s this time period where we’ll be watching out for any potential air quality concerns.

Wildfire smoke is moving into Eastern Iowa

The same front will be associated with shower and storm activity, which will potentially develop later on Thursday afternoon and evening, especially overnight Thursday night into early Friday. Rainfall amounts will likely be light, 0.25″ or less for most, and severe weather looks pretty unlikely at this time. Temperatures warm a bit ahead of the front into the upper 70s and lower 80s once again.

Highs will see a setback from the front, being held back in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Friday and Saturday. A warming trend will begin, though, with readings back near or above normal into next week. In fact, we may be in for an extended period of warmer weather again; the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for the 8 to 14 days out period from now strongly favors above normal temperatures continuing to wrap up May.

