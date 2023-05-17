Show You Care
Shower chances increase late Thursday

By Joe Winters
Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a milky sky, due to wildfire smoke, remained with us today we see a quiet night ahead.

Wildfire smoke from Canada will lead to hazy skies through the end of the week.
Ahead of us, we see a warm front moving back into the state on Thursday followed by a cold front Thursday night.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar
Scattered showers will be possible starting Thursday afternoon and lasting into the early part of Friday. Overall the best chance is Thursday night with most of us receiving 0.25″ or less. Our weekend weather continues to look fabulous with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Have a great night!

