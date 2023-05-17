Show You Care
Quiet and hazy today, rain returns late tomorrow

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring another mild May day.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have another great May day in store!

Look for generally sunny skies overhead with afternoon highs warming into the middle 70s. There may be a bit of a milky or hazy look to the sky due to wildfire smoke aloft. This could cause minor irritation for extremely sensitive individuals but air quality is not a concern at this time.

Wildfire smoke from Canada will lead to hazy skies through the end of the week.
Wildfire smoke from Canada will lead to hazy skies through the end of the week.(KCRG)

Tomorrow, we’ll warm back into the upper 70s to low 80s with winds shifting out of the south.

Rain chances also return late Thursday with most precipitation happening overnight and wrapping up by early Friday. Rain is expected to be light, amounting to a quarter to half an inch at most. Behind this system, we’ll back into the upper 60s to low 70s Friday and Saturday before warmth and sunshine return.

Light rain is possible overnight Thursday into Friday.
Light rain is possible overnight Thursday into Friday.(KCRG)

