Mount Pleasant Area of Commerce starts task force to decide future of Iowa Wesleyan University

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mount Pleasant Area of Commerce is starting a task force to decide the future of Iowa Wesleyan University.

The campus will close on May 31st after more than 180 years.

According to an online post, the task force will hear ideas, questions, and concerns from the community about the future use of the campus. People can submit comments on their webpage.

University leaders say financial pressures forced the closure.

After the doors close at the end of the month, the Department of Agriculture is taking possession of the school and its buildings.

