Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man pleads guilty to bank robbery in Sheldon, IA

Leon Sutton
Leon Sutton(O'Brien County Jail.)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man accused of robbing a bank in Sheldon, Iowa back in 2021 has pleaded guilty.

Federal court documents show on May 17 Leon Sutton, a Sheldon resident, pleaded guilty to one charge of bank robbery. As part of his plea agreement, lawyers recommend Sutton serve 8 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. A sentencing date has not been set.

Sutton’s charge stems from a bank robbery that happened on June 3, 2021, at Iowa State Bank in Sheldon. Authorities say the robbery happened at about 12 p.m. when a man wearing a mask entered the bank. Once inside, the man told the two bank tellers to fill a bag with as much cash as possible, all while threatening them with a firearm.

After the man left with the money, one of the tellers hit the alarm and local authorities responded. The FBI soon took over the investigation and identified Sutton as the robber through security footage and statements from the bank tellers. Sutton was eventually found and arrested in Chicago in March 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to a shooting in...
Police make arrest in Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City
A crane fell over into a hole while crews were doing demolition work in downtown Mechanicsville...
Excavator falls into hole during demolition work in Mechanicsville
Klint Bentley
Former Buchanan Co. Deputy pleads guilty to misconduct, other charges dropped

Latest News

National report shows Iowa has second most puppy mills in the country
National report shows Iowa has second most puppy mills in the country
National report shows Iowa has second most puppy mills in the country
National report shows Iowa has second most puppy mills in the country
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Cedar Rapids Police identify victims in Sunday’s deadly traffic accident
Officials have released video from a traffic stop in 2021 when a suspect fled police but took...
Car chase video shows Iowa officer clinging to hood of suspect’s car