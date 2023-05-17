Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Johnson Co. rural mail carrier says new pay system cuts salary by thousands

The new pay system will impact 14-thousand rural mail carriers nationwide with two-thirds of...
The new pay system will impact 14-thousand rural mail carriers nationwide with two-thirds of them expected to see "significant" pay cuts.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A rural mail carrier who works in Johnson County says she facing more work for less pay under a new system.

On May 6, the Rural Route Evaluated Compensation System (RRECS) went into effect. The change affects rural letter carriers across the country, and has been put into effect as the Postal Service sees fewer people using mail for letters, bills, and publications.

The mail carrier who spoke to TV9 about how the RRECS impacted her did so on the condition of anonymity, afraid sharing her identity would lead to retaliation. However, despite her worries she said, “I think it’s important enough for everybody to know that there’s a group of people out there that are working harder and getting paid less now.”

The mail carrier said, before the change, she was paid for a route that was evaluated as taking 47 hours a week. That included driving, loading and unloading, and sorting.

Now, her route has twelve fewer mailboxes, but she said that doesn’t mean she can get everything done in her new timeframe, which is three hours shorter.

“Like anything in life, yeah, it’s great in the books, but it doesn’t work that way in real life,” she said.

She said three fewer hours of pay a week adds up to her losing five thousand dollars a year.

“I bought a house and a new car last year, on the thought that this is what my pay was going to be. And now I have to rearrange my thinking and our savings in order to keep those,” she said.

The RRECS was the result of an agreement between the USPS and the union National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association (NRLCA) dating back to 2012. According to a NRLCA guide to the RRECS, the system “has significant advantages for both parties. USPS is assured of getting a fair amount of work for a fair amount of pay with very little management required. The carriers are enabled to work at their own pace and to get the benefit of working ‘smarter and/or faster’ by being allowed to end their workday when the defined work has been completed.”

The mail carrier TV9 spoke to did not see the system as a benefit. “I’m pretty not happy,” she said.

A statement from an Iowa representative of the Postal Service said, “The compensation system for rural letter carriers is a nationally negotiated pay system codified in the parties’ National Agreement. The current modifications to the compensation system were the result of a previous interest arbitration proceeding and mandated by an interest arbitrator. The parties worked jointly for years to implement these new provisions and will continue to share data and information throughout the implementation process.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to a shooting in...
Police make arrest in Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City

Latest News

Groundbreaking of Fulton Loft Development
Groundbreaking on Fulton Loft development adds more diverse housing options
Groundbreaking of Fulton Loft Development
Groundbreaking on new multimillion dollar development
The deadline to apply is May 22nd, 2023 for food vendors and June 9th for non-food vendors, or...
Coralville seeking vendors for RAGBRAI
A record setting day at Lake MacBride for the Iowa high school team bass fishing championships
A record setting day at Lake MacBride for the Iowa high school team bass fishing championships