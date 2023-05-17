Johnson Co. rural mail carrier says new pay system cuts salary by thousands

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A rural mail carrier who works in Johnson County says she facing more work for less pay under a new system.

On May 6, the Rural Route Evaluated Compensation System (RRECS) went into effect. The change affects rural letter carriers across the country, and has been put into effect as the Postal Service sees fewer people using mail for letters, bills, and publications.

The mail carrier who spoke to TV9 about how the RRECS impacted her did so on the condition of anonymity, afraid sharing her identity would lead to retaliation. However, despite her worries she said, “I think it’s important enough for everybody to know that there’s a group of people out there that are working harder and getting paid less now.”

The mail carrier said, before the change, she was paid for a route that was evaluated as taking 47 hours a week. That included driving, loading and unloading, and sorting.

Now, her route has twelve fewer mailboxes, but she said that doesn’t mean she can get everything done in her new timeframe, which is three hours shorter.

“Like anything in life, yeah, it’s great in the books, but it doesn’t work that way in real life,” she said.

She said three fewer hours of pay a week adds up to her losing five thousand dollars a year.

“I bought a house and a new car last year, on the thought that this is what my pay was going to be. And now I have to rearrange my thinking and our savings in order to keep those,” she said.

The RRECS was the result of an agreement between the USPS and the union National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association (NRLCA) dating back to 2012. According to a NRLCA guide to the RRECS, the system “has significant advantages for both parties. USPS is assured of getting a fair amount of work for a fair amount of pay with very little management required. The carriers are enabled to work at their own pace and to get the benefit of working ‘smarter and/or faster’ by being allowed to end their workday when the defined work has been completed.”

The mail carrier TV9 spoke to did not see the system as a benefit. “I’m pretty not happy,” she said.

A statement from an Iowa representative of the Postal Service said, “The compensation system for rural letter carriers is a nationally negotiated pay system codified in the parties’ National Agreement. The current modifications to the compensation system were the result of a previous interest arbitration proceeding and mandated by an interest arbitrator. The parties worked jointly for years to implement these new provisions and will continue to share data and information throughout the implementation process.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.