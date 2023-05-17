Show You Care
Iowa tied for second most problematic dog breeders in annual Horrible Hundred report

Iowa and Ohio are tied with 13 dealers making the Humane Society's Horrible Hundred report.
Iowa and Ohio are tied with 13 dealers making the Humane Society's Horrible Hundred report.(Humane Society)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa is among the states with the most problematic dog breeders, according to an annual report.

The Humane Society released its “Horrible Hundred” report, which lists problematic puppy breeders and dealers across the country to raise awareness and encourage buyers to choose adoption or buying only from carefully-screened breeders.

Iowa and Ohio are tied with 13 dealers making the list. That comes in second only to Missouri, which has the most, with 31. Missouri has had the most problematic dealers for 11 years in a row.

In Iowa, the following locations were named in the report:

  • Mystical (Cockers) in Kiron
  • Kutabays in Pella
  • Wolf Point Kennel in Ackworth
  • JKLM Farm (Shaggy Hill Farm) in Sioux Center
  • An unnamed kennel in Ionia
  • Stonehenge Kennel in West Point
  • Paris Puppies Paradise in Ogden
  • T&C Steffensmeier (Top Notch Puppies) in West Point
  • S&J Kennel in Ollie
  • Prairie Lane Kennel in New Sharon
  • Unforgettable Schnauzers in Ames
  • Sunset Valley Farm in Riverside
  • Century Farm Puppies in Grundy Center

The Humane Society said researchers study hundreds of pages of government inspection reports and other records to identify problematic pet sellers.

However, it said the Horrible Hundred report is not considered an exhaustive list of the worst dog breeders, because many puppy mills have not been inspected, and there are no records on their conditions.

The Humane Society says at least 240 problematic puppy mills have closed since being listed in previous Horrible Hundred reports.

See the report in full here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

