Groundbreaking on Fulton Loft development adds more diverse housing options

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This Wednesday, the ground is being broken on the Fulton Loft development project in the Newbo area.

City leaders said the multimillion-dollar project is answering some of the “market rate” housing needs in that area but not all of them.

“My lease is up in September; I have a friend, and we’ve been poking around to see if a bigger space like a house might be available in our price range,” said Matthew Evens.

Evens has been looking for the last month but said he was having very little luck finding something in his price range.

“It has been pretty difficult,” said Evens.

Developers said the rent would be between $900 a month for a loft or studio apartment to $3,000 a month for a large three-bedroom. The nearly $10 million project is also receiving tax credits for repurposing underutilized land in the area.

“We need to have missing middle and market-rate housing, this project fills that gap in the Newbo area,” said Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell.

Mayor O’Donnell said while this project fulfills the “market-rate” other projects in the area are filling more affordable housing options.

“In Newbo now, in that one area, you’ll be able to find affordable housing and market-rate housing,”

It’s projects like the Fulton Lofts that are adding diverse housing options that Mayor O’Donnell said the city currently doesn’t have, but Evens said too many are out of his price range.

“While I do work 40 hours, I’m still very tight paying all the bills and the rent by myself,” said Evens.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.