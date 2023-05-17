Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque restaurant wins 2023 Best Omelet in Iowa contest

Caroline’s Restaurant in Dubuque has been named the winner of the 2023 Best Omelet in Iowa...
Caroline’s Restaurant in Dubuque has been named the winner of the 2023 Best Omelet in Iowa contest, for its Chorizo Omelet.(Caroline's Restaurant)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Caroline’s Restaurant in Dubuque has been named the winner of the 2023 Best Omelet in Iowa contest.

The Iowa Egg Council made the announcement in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

The restaurant, located in Hotel Julien, at 200 Main Street, won for its Chorizo Omelet.

Other finalists included Johnson’s Restaurant and Reception Hall in Elkader, Klunder’s Cafe in New Hampton, Eggs and Jam in West Des Moines, and Beggin’ for an Eggin’ in Creston.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to a shooting in...
Police make arrest in Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City
A crane fell over into a hole while crews were doing demolition work in downtown Mechanicsville...
Excavator falls into hole during demolition work in Mechanicsville
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River

Latest News

More than 115 dogs and puppies from 7 local animal shelters found homes on Saturday.
Iowa’s top 10 most popular dog names
Iowa’s top 10 most popular dog names
Marion Police say they are investigating a second fire this week in the same apartment building.
Marion police investigate second fire at the same apartment in one week
The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports a stabbing sent a man to the hospital in Waterloo.
Man sent to the hospital after stabbing in Waterloo