Coralville seeking vendors for RAGBRAI

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coralville RAGBRAI Committee is seeking vendors to help serve over 30,000 riders that are set to visit the city for the 50th annual biking event on July 28th.

The committee is looking for both food and non-food vendors. Food trucks, food stands, artists, and non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply. Information and applications can be found at www.coralvilleragbrai.com.

The deadline to apply is May 22nd, 2023 for food vendors and June 9th for non-food vendors, or until all spots are filled.

