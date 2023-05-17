Cedar Rapids Police identify victims in Sunday’s deadly traffic accident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 14th, 2023 at approximately 3:00 am, Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 2100 block of Williams Boulevard Southwest for a traffic accident.

Investigators say a car headed east on Williams Boulevard spun out of control and hit an SUV going in the opposite direction.

Two individuals died as a result of the accident. Police have named 23-year-old Aja Dampier and 29-year-old John De Lapaz from Cedar Rapids as the two victims.

Three others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police are asking witnesses or people with video footage of the crash to come forward as it is still under investigation.

