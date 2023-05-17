Show You Care
Car chase video shows Iowa officer clinging to hood of suspect’s car

Officials have released video from a traffic stop in 2021 when a suspect fled police but took an officer with him.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Police say the vehicle had been pulled over because the man in the passenger seat, identified as Dennis Guider Jr., had an active warrant out for his arrest in Illinois. But when the driver of the car got out as instructed, Guider Jr. slid over to the driver’s seat.

That’s when Officer Patrick McCarty pulled his gun and Guider Jr took off, taking McCarty with him.

The chase only lasted for about a minute as Guider turned into a gravel lot and through a ditch where McCarty lost his grip, fell to the ground, and broke his back.

Guider pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle but claimed he feared for his life when the gun was pulled. His attorney asked the judge for leniency during sentencing, claiming McCarty was never trained to step in front of a moving car.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

