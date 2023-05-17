Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

American Army veteran killed by artillery in Ukraine

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho....
Retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer, left, is pictured with U.S. Sen. James Risch of Idaho. Maimer was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine, according to a close friend.(Source: Sen. James Risch via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A United States family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he was killed by Russian artillery in Ukraine.

The body of retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer was identified by a close friend, retired Lt. Col. Perry Blackburn, the founder of the nonprofit AFG Free.

Blackburn says Maimer, who was working for his organization, was killed when Russian artillery rained down on the embattled city of Bakhmut. He said the building they were in collapsed, and Maimer wasn’t able to escape.

A video posted to Telegram on Tuesday by a private Russian military company fighting in Ukraine appears to show the group’s leader inspecting a body and showing what he claimed were U.S. identification documents.

Maimer’s uncle confirmed the body seen in the video is that of his nephew.

Maimer was in Ukraine to offer humanitarian aid, according to Blackburn. He arrived in the war-torn country in the spring of 2022.

His family hopes to bring him back to the U.S. for a proper burial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids
Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to a shooting in...
Police make arrest in Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City

Latest News

FILE - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Invictus Games venue in The Hague,...
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, receives Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award
Sixth grader Jack Frey earns national first-place finish competing with the Alburnett Archery...
Sixth grader Jack Frey earns national first-place finish competing with the Alburnett Archery team
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
The new pay system will impact 14-thousand rural mail carriers nationwide with two-thirds of...
Johnson Co. rural mail carrier says new pay system cuts salary by thousands