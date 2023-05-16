Wildfire smoke from Canada moves into Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Wildfire smoke from fires in Alberta, Canada is moving south towards Eastern Iowa.

The smoke is forecasted to move in Tuesday evening and spread across the area on Wednesday and Thursday before moving out of the area on Friday.

Smoke from the wildfires will likely have an impact on our sunrises and sunsets. The smoke particles will change the way light is scattered in the atmosphere, causing both our sunrises and sunsets to have deeper shades of orange and red.

As of Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, the wildfire smoke is too high up at 20,000 ft. in the atmosphere to cause any health hazards.

