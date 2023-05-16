Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Wildfire smoke from Canada moves into Eastern Iowa

Wildfire smoke is moving into Eastern Iowa
By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Wildfire smoke from fires in Alberta, Canada is moving south towards Eastern Iowa.

The smoke is forecasted to move in Tuesday evening and spread across the area on Wednesday and Thursday before moving out of the area on Friday.

Smoke from the wildfires will likely have an impact on our sunrises and sunsets. The smoke particles will change the way light is scattered in the atmosphere, causing both our sunrises and sunsets to have deeper shades of orange and red.

As of Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines, the wildfire smoke is too high up at 20,000 ft. in the atmosphere to cause any health hazards.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to a shooting in...
Police make arrest in Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
Quiet May weather through mid-week
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Evening May 16, 2023
Sunshine and 70s headline the forecast over the next few days with our next rain chance still...
Sunshine and 70s into tomorrow
Sunshine and 70s headline the forecast over the next few days with our next rain chance still...
First Alert Forecast