Waterloo City Council passes ban conversion therapy for children

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo City Council voted 6-1 in favor of a ban on conversion therapy for children during a meeting Monday night.

Members voted down the second reading of the original proposal earlier this month.

The new version the council passed still bans the treatment in the city, but it clarifies violations only apply to licensed medical or mental health professionals.

Waterloo City Council member Jonathan Grieder, the chief sponsor of the ordinance, said everyone has a right to be exactly who they are.

“This is a practice that’s documented where folks are being mentally and verbally abused, and in some cases, physically abused,” Grieder said. “And I think we can all be on board with the fact that no one should be, in any setting, any trusted person told something is physically or mentally wrong with them because of their orientation.”

Waterloo joins other cities and counties banning conversion therapy for children.

Linn County passed a similar ban last year, applying to unincorporated areas.

