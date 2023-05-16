Show You Care
Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball program ranked second in the country in attendance

Hawkeye women's basketball
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa women’s basketball program brought in a total of 200,569 fans to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the 2022-2023 season, ranking them 2nd in the country in total attendance.

The ranking is the highest ever for the Hawks in the Lisa Bluder era. The team had an average of 11,143 fans per game last season, with the South Carolina Gamecocks as the only team with a higher total than them.

Iowa has been ranked in the top 10 for national attendance each of the past four seasons. Last Season, Iowa led the country in games played with over 13,000 fans, which included:

  • 13,046 – Iowa at Indiana on Feb. 9, 2023
  • 13,150 – Iowa vs. Rutgers on Feb. 12, 2023
  • 13,394 – Iowa vs. Northern Iowa on Dec. 18, 2022
  • 13,802 – Iowa vs. Iowa State on Dec. 7, 2022
  • 13,843 – Iowa vs. Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2023
  • 14,289 – Iowa at Nebraska on Feb. 18, 2023
  • 19,288 – Iowa vs. South Carolina on Mar. 31, 2023
  • 19,482 – Iowa vs. LSU on Apr. 2, 2023

The women’s team also helped draw the largest crowd in Big Ten Tournament Championship history (9,505). The Hawks’ last three games were also sellouts inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena:

  • 14,382 – Iowa vs. Southeastern Louisiana on Mar. 17, 2023
  • 14,382 – Iowa vs. Georgia on Mar. 19, 2023
  • 15,056 – Iowa vs. Indiana on Feb. 26, 2023

