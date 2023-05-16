Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball program ranked second in the country in attendance

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa women’s basketball program brought in a total of 200,569 fans to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the 2022-2023 season, ranking them 2nd in the country in total attendance.

The ranking is the highest ever for the Hawks in the Lisa Bluder era. The team had an average of 11,143 fans per game last season, with the South Carolina Gamecocks as the only team with a higher total than them.

Iowa has been ranked in the top 10 for national attendance each of the past four seasons. Last Season, Iowa led the country in games played with over 13,000 fans, which included:

13,046 – Iowa at Indiana on Feb. 9, 2023

13,150 – Iowa vs. Rutgers on Feb. 12, 2023

13,394 – Iowa vs. Northern Iowa on Dec. 18, 2022

13,802 – Iowa vs. Iowa State on Dec. 7, 2022

13,843 – Iowa vs. Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2023

14,289 – Iowa at Nebraska on Feb. 18, 2023

19,288 – Iowa vs. South Carolina on Mar. 31, 2023

19,482 – Iowa vs. LSU on Apr. 2, 2023

The women’s team also helped draw the largest crowd in Big Ten Tournament Championship history (9,505). The Hawks’ last three games were also sellouts inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena:

14,382 – Iowa vs. Southeastern Louisiana on Mar. 17, 2023

14,382 – Iowa vs. Georgia on Mar. 19, 2023

15,056 – Iowa vs. Indiana on Feb. 26, 2023

