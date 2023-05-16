Sunshine and 70s into tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine and 70s headline the forecast over the next few days with our next rain chance still looming by the end of the week.

Today, look for clouds to decrease with plentiful sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be warmer that yesterday by about 10 degrees, topping out in the upper 70s. A cold front moves through the area tonight, but not in a typical way. It will actually be coming in from the northeast (known as a “backdoor cold front”) from the Great Lakes region, ushering in somewhat cooler air for Wednesday. We’ll also see lots of sunshine, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Highs climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s today under a mostly sunny sky. (KCRG)

One overall note for the next few days: areas of upper-level wildfire smoke will be moving through the state, coming from intense fires in western Canada. As a result, despite mostly clear skies later today into Wednesday, you may notice a bit of a milky appearance to the sky. We will also have a shot at seeing some of those bright orange or red sunsets as smoke affects the light low on the horizon. Current indications are that this smoke is unlikely to affect air quality here at the surface where we breathe, but with cold fronts around we’ll have to keep an eye on whether any of the smoke can get pulled down in sinking motion behind them.

The amount of upper-level smoke from wildfires in western Canada on Wednesday, May 16, 2023. (KCRG)

Our next chance for precipitation is still setting up for the Thursday/Friday timeframe. A cold front pushes through which could fire off some showers and storms. While modeling contineus to vary the timing of this front, it looks most likely to pass late Thursday into early Friday. Rainfall is expected to be fairly light, well under an inch for most.

Beyond this, we’ll dry out for the weekend with sunshine, mixed with clouds at times, and 70s back on the docket, warming to the lower 80s by the middle of next week.

