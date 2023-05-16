Some Iowa City businesses without water after water main break

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Iowa City businesses are without water Tuesday after a water main break.

It happened Monday at around 8:30 p.m. near 620 South Riverside Drive, but city leaders said the break was isolated.

Crews resolved the water main break in about 45 minutes. However, city leaders said businesses on the east side of South Riverside Drive between Benton Street and Myrtle Avenue will be without water Tuesday.

The outer northbound lane of South Riverside Drive north of Benton Street will be closed to allow crews to make repairs.

City leaders said residents should allow water to run to clear the air and discoloration, and they should clean sink aerators as well.

