Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Save money on your monthly utilities

89% of consumers have seen a price increase in utility bill or service
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 90% of homeowners are concerned about the rise in the cost of home utility expenses, according to a recent study by SaveOnEnergy.

SaveOnEnergy’s study also found those making less than $40,000 per year are impacted the most.

Hannah Hillson is an energy expert at SaveOnEnergy.com. She said there are a few things you can do to try to lower costs.

“Simple things like turning off your lights, switching to LED light bulbs, those can make little incremental impacts on your utility bills, specifically like electricity.” Hillson explained. “But then when it comes to your gas bills or your water bill, just being extra mindful about how much you’re consuming really makes an impact.”

Hillson shared several other tips to keep costs at bay:

  • Examine your utility bill, line by line, to see if there are ways for you to cut back
  • Look for online resources from your provider or SaveOnEnergy for ways to conserve and save
  • Turn off lights and appliances you aren’t using
  • Wash your laundry in cold water

Hillson said to expect a higher electricity rate when temperatures rise because due to increased air conditioning usage. Similarly, gas rates tend to increase during the winter when we use natural gas for heating.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to a shooting in...
Police make arrest in Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City

Latest News

Klint Bentley
Former Buchanan Co. Deputy pleads guilty to misconduct, other charges dropped
Save money on your monthly utilities
Investigators in New Mexico have yet to identify the gunman in a fatal random shooting spree....
Investigators looks for motive in New Mexico shooting spree
Gregory Becker, former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, testifies to a Senate Banking, Housing, and...
Bank execs blame panicked depositors for Silicon Valley, Signature failures, but senators blame them