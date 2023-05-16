A record setting day at Lake MacBride for the Iowa high school team bass fishing championships

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowans shined at the Iowa state bass fishing championships, but it was the team of Gavin Burkhardt and Kael Moore from Cedar Falls who took the big prize.

“It was awesome,” Moore said, “I fought so hard, had to adjust my drag while reeling it in.”

The biggest bass weighed in at 4.5 pounds, adding to the Cedar Falls duo’s 13.5 pound total.

49 boats - 98 anglers - participated.

“The fish are biting here!” said tournament director Todd Reed on the record-breaking day.

Independence’s team of Gable Eddy and Jackson Beatty finished second.

