Quiet May weather through mid-week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Overnight lows dip into the 40s and 50s keeping things comfortable. Highs under a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday rise into the middle 70s, seasonal for this time of the year.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Through mid-week, the weather remains. We could however deal with some filtered sunshine in eastern Iowa due to wildfire smoke from Canada. A milky sky could be seen, especially across northern Iowa. This can also give rise to some brilliant sunrises and sunsets if the smoke remains.

The amount of upper-level smoke from wildfires in western Canada on Wednesday, May 16, 2023. (KCRG)

Shower and storm chances move back into the forecast later on Thursday through early Friday as a cold front pushes into the state. Have a good night!

