Quiet May weather through mid-week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Overnight lows dip into the 40s and 50s keeping things comfortable. Highs under a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday rise into the middle 70s, seasonal for this time of the year.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Through mid-week, the weather remains. We could however deal with some filtered sunshine in eastern Iowa due to wildfire smoke from Canada. A milky sky could be seen, especially across northern Iowa. This can also give rise to some brilliant sunrises and sunsets if the smoke remains.

The amount of upper-level smoke from wildfires in western Canada on Wednesday, May 16, 2023.
The amount of upper-level smoke from wildfires in western Canada on Wednesday, May 16, 2023.(KCRG)

Shower and storm chances move back into the forecast later on Thursday through early Friday as a cold front pushes into the state. Have a good night!

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Wildfire smoke is moving into Eastern Iowa
