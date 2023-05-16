Police make arrest in Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested an Iowa City man in connection to a shooting on Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police said the shooting happened at the Clock Tower Parking Ramp at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street. Officers in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded at about 11:45 p.m.

First responders said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk next to the parking ramp on the Iowa Avenue side. The victim was taken to the hospital. Officials have not released an update on his condition.

Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to the shooting.

In a criminal complaint, police said Voudhivong took the gun from someone else and shot the victim multiple times, before fleeing the area and changing clothes in an attempt to disguise his identity. A building in the area of the shooting sustained an estimated $500 in damage from casings hitting windows.

Voudhivong faces charges of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Reckless Use of a Firearm, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, Fourth Degree Criminal Mischief and Assault While Participating in a Felony.

Police said the case remains under investigation, and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.