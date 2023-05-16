Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police make arrest in Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City

Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to a shooting in...
Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to a shooting in downtown Iowa City.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested an Iowa City man in connection to a shooting on Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police said the shooting happened at the Clock Tower Parking Ramp at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street. Officers in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded at about 11:45 p.m.

First responders said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk next to the parking ramp on the Iowa Avenue side. The victim was taken to the hospital. Officials have not released an update on his condition.

Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to the shooting.

In a criminal complaint, police said Voudhivong took the gun from someone else and shot the victim multiple times, before fleeing the area and changing clothes in an attempt to disguise his identity. A building in the area of the shooting sustained an estimated $500 in damage from casings hitting windows.

Voudhivong faces charges of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Reckless Use of a Firearm, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, Fourth Degree Criminal Mischief and Assault While Participating in a Felony.

Police said the case remains under investigation, and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Iowa City Police Department
Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash

Latest News

Waterloo City Council voted to ban conversion therapy for children.
Waterloo City Council passes ban conversion therapy for children
(KCRG File / Logo Courtesy: City of Iowa City)
Some Iowa City businesses without water after water main break
It may be a good time to break out the bike as part of Bike to Work week in Linn County.
Cedar Rapids hosts Bike to Lunch business challenge
Some Iowa City businesses are without water Tuesday after a water main break.
Some Iowa City businesses without water after water main break