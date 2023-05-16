Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who live on Williams Boulevard in Cedar Rapids want to see something change after a fatal crash Sunday morning.

Two people died and three had serious injuries after a collision around 3:00 am Sunday morning. Police say a car headed east on Williams Boulevard spun out of control and hit an SUV going in the opposite direction. The two people in the car died. They were 23 and 29 years old. The three in the SUV were taken to a hospital.

Aubrey Zimmer lives on the 2100 block of Williams Blvd; her bedroom is close enough to the street that the sound of the crash woke her up.

“It was giant—like, huge screeching. I thought somebody was speeding. So I rolled my eyes because I’m tired of the speeding on the street. And then I heard the boom, and I shot up in bed. And we— my boyfriend was like, ‘You need to call 911,’” said Zimmer.

“Living on this road is scary. It’s definitely very scary,” she added.

Zimmer has only been in her home since September, but a few months has been more than enough to witness how bad the situation is.

“I really love our house. I just wish it was one street back. Every day, people are speeding by, at least going 70,” she said.

“I have kids and they play out here all the time,” said Tiffany Parish-Gutierrez, who lives just a few doors down from Zimmer. “Sometimes I have to stay out here to make sure, ‘Hey, you see me at least—you know, you see my little ones too?’”

When TV9 asked if she had ever gone to the police or other officials to try and get something changed, she said yes, but she added it actually often worked out the other way around: she helped them.

“Actually, I don’t know how many times we’ve had accidents right here, right at the stoplight, [police] asking us if we’ve seen anything,” said Parish-Gutierrez.

In these residents’ eyes, deaths like those caused by Sunday’s crash could be avoided by finding a way to make drivers slow down.

“It’s unnecessary. People are just going too fast,” said Zimmer. “It’s really sad and I don’t think two people needed to die.”

Police are asking witnesses or people with video footage of the crash to come forward as it is still under investigation.

