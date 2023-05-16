Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.(Fresno Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (Gray News) – While most people spend Mother’s Day having brunch or dinner together, one mother and son in California spent the day street racing illegally, police said.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop Sunday on two vehicles racing on Shaw Avenue, which has a speed limit of 40 mph.

Both vehicles were clocked at traveling more than 80 mph, traveling side by side, dangerously weaving around other vehicles in the road, police said.

When officers pulled the vehicles over, they found that the drivers were mother and son.

Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their vehicles impounded.

Their identities were not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Iowa City Police Department
Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City

Latest News

Gregory Becker, former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, testifies to a Senate Banking, Housing, and...
Bank execs blame panicked depositors for Silicon Valley, Signature failures, but senators blame them
Las Vegas police say Aaron Cooney, 49, has been arrested for stabbing his mom to death on...
Police: Adult son arrested for stabbing mom to death on Mother’s Day
Hawkeye women's basketball
Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball program ranked second in the country in attendance
FILE - A sign hangs at a Taco Bell on May 23, 2014, in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Declaring a mission...
‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden meets Congress leaders in urgent debt ceiling talks, weighs cutting short foreign trip