Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Gov. Reynolds signs bill increasing penalties for dealing, possessing fentanyl

Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law a bill that dramatically increases penalties for people caught dealing fentanyl.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa will enforce stricter penalties on those that are caught delivering or possessing fentanyl.

Governor Reynolds signed bill HF595 on Tuesday that will increase prison sentences for those convicted of dealing, or possessing the drug. For example, an individual caught with more than 50 grams of a fentanyl-related substance would be punishable by up to 50 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

individuals carrying between 5 and 50 grams of a fentanyl-related substance face up to 25 years in prison and up to $100,000. Those caught with under 5 grams face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

The bill will also increase sentences for people convicted of dealing drugs in cases that lead to an overdose death, as well as drug offenses involving a minor.

The new law also expands the number of people who could administer Narcan, the anti-overdose drug.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Police on Tuesday arrested 22 -year-old Alexander Voudhivong in connection to a shooting in...
Police make arrest in Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City

Latest News

Fentanyl bill signed by Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds signs bill increasing penalties for dealing, possessing fentanyl
Klint Bentley
Former Buchanan Co. Deputy pleads guilty to misconduct, other charges dropped
Iowa City Police make arrest in downtown shooting
Police make arrest in Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence allies launching super PAC to back former vice president’s expected 2024 candidacy