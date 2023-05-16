Former Buchanan Co. Deputy pleads guilty to misconduct, other charges dropped

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy has been sentenced by a judge after accepting a plea deal.

A criminal complaint alleges that on February 4th, 2022, Deputy Klint Bentley stopped a vehicle in rural Buchanan County for speeding. Bentley asked the female driver to show him her breasts and implied he would withhold issuing a citation if she did. The female victim reportedly recorded the interaction during the traffic stop.

Bentley continued soliciting photos from her via text message after the traffic stop concluded.

On February 7th, 2022, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation look into the matter due to a conflict of interest. On February 8th, Bentley was terminated.

Bentley was initially charged with Extortion, Non-Felonious Misconduct in Office, and Accepting a Bribe, but as part of the plea deal, the charges of Extortion and Accepting a Bribe were dropped.

He was sentenced to 350 days suspended, 15 days imposed. Bentley is also on supervised probation for 1-2 years.

