Families of two teens shot and killed suing ‘Starts Right Here’ organization and Will Keeps

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Police say two students were killed and a teacher was injured in a shooting at the Des Moines school on the edge of the city's downtown.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The families of Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr have filed a lawsuit against a Des Moines outreach center after the teenagers were shot and killed there earlier this year.

Starts Right Here is a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth, and was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. In January, both Dameron and Carr, were killed, with Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps also being shot in the hand and the hip. He recovered from his injuries.

The Starts Right Here program reopened in February with additional security.

Bravon Tukes, 19, and Preston Walls, 18, are each charged with first-degree murder and criminal gang participation for the shooting.

In the lawsuit, the families claim that Keeps and the Starts Right Here organization were negligent in multiple manners including:

  • Failing to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition
  • Failing to operate its facility in a reasonably safe manner
  • Failing to recognize an unreasonable risk of injury to decedents
  • Failing to implement and carry out appropriate security measures
  • Failing to address a known dangerous condition on the premises

The families of Carr and Rashad claim ‘Starts Right Here’ failed to “implement and carry out appropriate security measures” among other errors. They also say that Keeps shouldn’t have let Walls - who was there earlier that day - inside with a loaded gun, saying he knew the risk he posed.

The register reports Keeps responded to the lawsuit earlier tonight - saying he’s surprised and hurt that the families are suing him and the organization.

