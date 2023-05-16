Families impacted by fentanyl epidemic react to bill that will require harsher punishments for dealers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that will increase prison sentences for anyone in the state of Iowa caught with 50 grams of fentanyl or more. Those convicted can face as many as 50 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Unfortunately the worst effects of fentanyl are a reality for many families across the state and the country. Many people in the state say they hope this bill will save at least one other person from going through what they have.

To Karletha Gilliam, the life of her daughter, Ciara, was worth more than the world. But it was taken away by fentanyl.

That’s why she’s been raising awareness of the dangerous drug for over a year now. That’s why today’s bill-signing just means that much more.

“It’s absolutely amazing. I cannot thank the governor enough because it sends a message that it’s not tolerated,” she told TV-9.

She hopes the harsher punishment in association to fentanyl can help save at least one life, if not more.

“50 years and a $1 million fine, who wants to go to jail for 50 years? So maybe people will think twice and stop selling these illicit drugs on the streets,” said Gilliam.

And she’s not alone in that positive reaction. Others have had a similar experience with their loved ones.

Brooklyn Bowers of Cedar Rapids died due to fentanyl as well.

“We haven’t been the same ever since,” said Brooklyn’s mom, Angela.

“It just puts this question in your mind of like why and how is fentanyl in this community? You see it on the TV and stuff but it totally took us for a whirl-wind when we found out it was fentanyl,” said Brooklyn’s sister, Ayanna Quinn.

They are also thankful for the signing of this bill.

Their hope is that it will not only raise awareness but bring justice to the person who gave their loved on this deadly drug.

“We hope that this bill pushes the justice system to take this seriously and for just for everybody to take this seriously because it could hit your home. We didn’t think it would hit our home either,” said Ayanna Quinn.

Not only does this bill increase punishment for those in possession of fentanyl, but it also expands access to naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths, allowing more people to obtain the drug in preparation for emergency situations.

The new law, including the harsher punishments, takes effect July 1st.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.