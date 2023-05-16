Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Egg prices are going down

FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.
FILE - The price of eggs has gone way down.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scramble up an omelet because the price of eggs has gone way down.

Last week, Midwest large eggs were just 94 cents a dozen wholesale. That is down from a whopping $5.46 a dozen six months ago, according to an independent price reporting agency.

You’re likely paying more at your local grocery store because those are wholesale prices.

So what is behind that huge price swing?

Last year, deadly avian flu wiped out a significant number of hens, reducing supply.

On top of that, farmers were dealing with higher costs for feed and fuel.

Now supply is back on track, and demand has not outpaced it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Two dead after an early Sunday morning accident in Cedar Rapids
Deputies are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the backwaters of the...
Deputies identify teen’s body found in backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River
Iowa City Police Department
Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash
Neighbors call Williams Blvd. traffic ‘scary’ after fatal Cedar Rapids crash

Latest News

FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says
The system would be funded by the $80 billion the agency received from the Inflation Reduction...
IRS considers free tax filing
Waterloo City Council voted to ban conversion therapy for children.
Waterloo City Council passes ban on conversion therapy for children
Governor Kim Reynolds is set to sign a bill making harsher penalties in drug overdose cases in...
Gov. Reynolds to sign bill to make harsher penalties in drug overdose cases
This is where President Joe Biden is meeting with congressional leaders today to figure out...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders over debt ceiling