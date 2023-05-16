Crews respond to ‘non-accidental’ fire in Marion; 2nd fire in building in under a week

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:50 am, the Marion Fire Department responded to the 4800 block of Tama Street for a report of a fire.

Crews arrived and noted small flames at a previously burnt location on the outside of the building. This is the second fire reported at the apartment within a week.

Occupants had evacuated before crews arrived. The fire was quickly extinguished and after inspection residents were allowed back inside.

Both fires have been determined to be ‘non-accidental’ by investigators and incendiary in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marion Fire or Marion Police.

