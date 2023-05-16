Show You Care
Clouds gradually leave, giving us a warmer day

Clouds decrease through the day, allowing for more sunshine and warmer temperatures.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An isolated shower remains possible in the south very early this morning, before they exit and clouds go with them.

With sunnier skies today, expect highs to be several degrees warmer for areas that were stuck with clouds yesterday. Sunshine in May is quite strong, so it will offset the effect of northwesterly winds that are otherwise trying to bring in cooler temperatures. Highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A cold front moves through the area tonight, but not in a typical way. It will actually be coming in from the northeast (known as a “backdoor cold front”) from the Great Lakes region, ushering in somewhat cooler air for Wednesday. We’ll also see lots of sunshine, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Another storm system, this time from a more conventional direction to the west, approaches later on Thursday. This drags a cold front through the state, with areas of showers and a few storms expected along it. Rainfall from this event will stay relatively light, with maybe a couple of a tenths of an inch for the lucky ones. Temperatures go from closer to 80 on Thursday to closer to 70 on Friday.

At this point, the rest of the 9-day forecast looks dry, including the upcoming weekend. Temperatures warm back above normal by next week, with highs into the upper 70s and low 80s again.

One overall note for the next few days: areas of upper-level wildfire smoke will be moving through the state, coming from intense fires in western Canada. As a result, despite mostly clear skies later today into Wednesday, you may notice a bit of a milky appearance to the sky. We will also have a shot at seeing some of those bright orange or red sunsets as smoke affects the light low on the horizon. Current indications are that this smoke is unlikely to affect air quality here at the surface where we breathe, but with cold fronts around we’ll have to keep an eye on whether any of the smoke can get pulled down in sinking motion behind them.

The amount of upper-level smoke from wildfires in western Canada on Wednesday, May 16, 2023.
The amount of upper-level smoke from wildfires in western Canada on Wednesday, May 16, 2023.(KCRG)

