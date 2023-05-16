Boil advisory for city of Oxford

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - Due to a water main break, the City of Oxford is issuing a Boil Advisory for its residents.

Any water that could be ingested, such as for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or food preparation should be boiled or from a bottled source. To boil water to kill bacteria, bring it to a boil and let it continue for one minute. Then, allow it to cool if needed.

City officials expect the advisory to last for 48 hours. They say they will provide an update if the advisory ends earlier.

