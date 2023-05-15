Working Iowa: Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group hiring for newly opened restaurant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fun Not Fancy Restaurant Group in Cedar Rapids recently opened Taco Gato, the group’s 5th restaurant in five years.

The group already runs Brick’s Bar and Grill, and since 2018 they’ve opened Local Pour, MOCO, Hip Stir, Cliff’s Dive Bar and now, Taco Gato.

The FNF food group always aims to offer something unique.

At Taco Gato, it’s a menu inspired by 30 degrees north latitude, described as “Tex-Mex meets southern.”

Those interested in working at one of the restaurants can apply online.

