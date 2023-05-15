WATCH: NewsCopter9 Pilot Captain Bobby Ratliff reflects on Washington tornado on 25th anniversary
May. 15, 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meteorologist Joe Winters spoke with NewsCopter9 Pilot Captain Bobby Ratliff to reflect on the 1998 Washington, Iowa, tornado. Captain Bobby Ratliff spotted the tornado and showed it live to KCRG-TV9 viewers during First Alert Storm Team coverage of the severe weather outbreak.
